News in Pics | September 7, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Protesters march through downtown Chicago after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an increased federal law enforcement presence to assist with crime prevention.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI member Rajeev Shukla and others during the closing ceremony of UP T20 League Season 3, in Lucknow.
People take part in ‘visarjan’, immersion, of idols of Lord Ganesha during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Police personnel try to douse a fire in a vehicle torched by people during an anti-encroachment drive by the district administration and Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the alleged illegal slum areas, in Ranchi.
Activists of the All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) raise slogans during a torch rally in protest against the BJP-led central government, in Guwahati, Assam.
An official sanitizes premises of the National Zoologic Park (NZP) after two painted storks were recently found infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Delhi zoo on Friday said no new cases of mortality due to avian influenza have been reported among the water birds in its aviary or migratory birds around the ponds.
Published 07 September 2025, 02:13 IST