News of Ramya aka Divya Spandana's death is fake

A Tamil news portal on Wednesday came up with a fake news that Kannada movie star-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana had died of a heart attack.
She is in Switzerland, safe and sound, and journalist Chitra Subramaniam tweeted a picture of the two meeting in Geneva.
Some TV channels picked up the portal’s story and ran unsubstantiated stories about Ramya’s death.
A Bengaluru-based journalist cleared the air, saying she had called Ramya and she was in good health.
Earlier in the day, X (formerly twitter) users started sharing the news and triggered a panic among Ramya's fans.
Journalist Chitra Subramaniam tweeted saying that Ramya will be going to Prague tomorrow and then to Bangalore.
Ramya debuted in the film Abhi in 2003 alongside Puneeth Rajkumar. She has appeared in films like Amrithadaare, Jothe Jotheyali, Mussanje Maatu, Just Math Mathalli among others.
Ramya, who later became a Lok Sabha MP from Mandya, is now back with the film industry. Her first production from her new venture Apple Box studios Uttarakaanda has been directed by Rohith Padaki.