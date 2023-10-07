NewsClick rejects allegations levelled in FIR against it as untenable, bogus

In an FIR filed under anti-terror law UAPA against NewsClick, the Delhi Police has alleged a large sum of funds came from China to disrupt India's sovereignty and cause disaffection against the country as part of a 'larger criminal conspiracy'.

It claimed the foreign fund was fraudulently infused by Neville Roy Singham, an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China. The Delhi Police served a copy of the FIR to the portal on Friday.