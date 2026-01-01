<p>New Delhi: To enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai">NHAI</a>on Thursday said it has decided to discontinue the mandatory Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for all new car, jeep, and van <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fastag">FASTag</a> issuances with effect from February 1, 2026, </p><p>This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.</p><p>For existing FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement, it added.</p>.NHAI simplifies KYV process to ease FASTag compliance.<p>The authority said KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse.</p><p>In the absence of any complaint, it said no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags.</p><p>Alongside this change, the authority has strengthened pre-activation verification checks to make the process more reliable. FASTag activation will now be allowed only after vehicle details are verified through the VAHAN database.</p>.NHAI, Reliance Jio sign MoU for mobile safety alert system for road users.<p>The earlier option of validating details after activation has been removed. In cases where vehicle details are not available on VAHAN, banks must verify the information using the Registration Certificate (RC) and will bear full responsibility for the verification. </p><p>This requirement will also apply to FASTags sold online, which will be activated only after proper validation by issuing banks.</p><p>These measures ensure that all vehicle verification is completed upfront, removing the need for repeated follow-ups with customers after FASTag activation,” NHAI added.</p>