Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NHAI scraps KYV for car users from February 1

The authority said KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsNHAIFASTagcar

Follow us on :

Follow Us