NIA arrests absconding CPI (Maoist) member wanted for reviving banned outfit in Bihar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an absconding politburo member wanted in a conspiracy case to revive and strengthen the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation in Bihar, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The accused Vinod Mishra alias Binod Mishra was arrested from Dhanbad district in Jharkhand by an NIA team which was trailing him for several days after receiving inputs about his hideouts in Jharkhand.

"The NIA has arrested an absconding accused in the conspiracy to revive and strengthen the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation in Magadh zone, Bihar," the federal probe agency said in the statement.

Vinod was named in an FIR related to the case and had been on the run for the past eight months.

A close associate and distant relative of CPI (Maoist) north region bureau chief and a politburo member, Vinod had provided shelter and logistics to senior leaders of the organisation in his house, according to the NIA's investigation.