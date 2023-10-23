NIA cautions people about fake messages circulating on social media on its behalf

The NIA made this statement when dismissing a Hindi-language post shared numerous times on social media, which sought information about any alleged misconduct by Muslims in the country.

“It has come to notice that certain false and misleading messages, purportedly issued by NIA, are being circulated on some social media platforms. Everyone is hereby informed that NIA has not issued any such message asking for such information,” the federal anti-terror agency said in a statement here on Sunday.