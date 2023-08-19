Nine soldiers killed, one injured as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Atleast nine soldiers were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in the cold desert in the Ladakh region on Saturday.
“The death toll has increased to nine while one has been injured,” Lt Col PS Sidhu, defence PRO, Leh, said.
The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma at around 6.30 pm, officials said. The army team reportedly belonged to 311 Medium Regiment (Artillery) and was moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh.
There were a total of three officers, two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 34 jawans travelling in three vehicles that comprised a Maruti Gypsy, a truck and an ambulance, reports said and added the truck met with an accident.