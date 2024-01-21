Nirmala Sitharaman alleges Tamil Nadu has banned Ram puja; Govt denies

The newspaper article she shared was published by Dinamalar, a Tamil daily known for its leaning to the right-wing. The article alleged that oral orders have been issued to temple authorities not to allow any puja in the name of Lord Ram.

“Heart-breaking scenes in several parts of TN. People are threatened for organising bhajans, feeding the poor, celebrating with sweets even as we wish to watch Honourable PM Narendra Modi participate in Ayodhya… This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK’s anti-Hindu efforts,” she further alleged. The minister also claimed that cable TV operators in Tamil Nadu have been told that there is a likely a power-shut down during the live telecast on Monday.

Strongly refuting the allegations, HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu said it was unfortunate that a person like Nirmala Sitharaman who holds “high position” was indulging in spreading a news that is “blatantly false and fake.”

“The HR & CE department has not imposed any ban on devotees to organise special pujas, annadanam, or distribute prasadam in the name of Lord Ram,” Sekarbabu said, adding that “rumours” were being spread to “divert people’s attention” from the DMK’s youth wing conference being held in Salem.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims came hours after Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also alleged that the DMK government is scuttling plans by devotees to organise special poojas in temples across the state. The BJP accuses the DMK of being “anti-Hindu”, a claim that is rejected outright by the Dravidian party which says it respects all religion.

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had last week the party’s opposition to Ram Temple in Ayodhya was only on the grounds that it has been constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid.

“Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said the DMK was not against any faith. We don’t have a problem in the (Ram) temple being constructed there. We are not in agreement with the temple coming up at the place where Babri Masjid once stood. We opposed demolition of the masjid and we are clear we don’t want to mix politics and religion,” Udhayanidhi had said.