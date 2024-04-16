Nirmala Sitharaman on electoral bond scheme: 'It was better than earlier system of giving sacks, suitcases filled with money to parties'

Rejecting the opposition's criticism over rising prices, she said the Centre's record is clear as it has taken continuous steps to reduce inflation and efforts are being made to reduce it further.

She hit out at the previous Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on the issue of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), saying it made a 'wrong and impossible' promise and tried to implement it even though its own party people had told it not to do so.

"Congress party is expert in making promises just for the sake of elections, misleading the public, taking votes and then forgetting about it," Sitharaman told reporters here.

The Gehlot government implemented OPS in place of the New Pension Scheme (NPS). She said that the Congress made the same promise in the Himachal elections and won there. After its implementation in Rajasthan, the minister said, the then chief minister asked that the money that went to the central pool through NPS should be returned.