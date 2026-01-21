Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'No appeal filed after purification of electoral rolls in Bihar': CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR criticism

He said the Booth Level Officer (BLO), the ground-level functionary who helps in preparing electoral rolls, is the foundational pillar of electoral democracy in the country.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 13:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElectionsBiharGyanesh Kumarspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us