'No Ayushman Bharat benefits for elderly in Delhi, Bengal as TMC, AAP not implementing it for political reasons': PM Modi

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that people aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals with 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card.</p><p>The PM also attacked TMC and AAP by saying that the scheme would not be available in West Bengal and Delhi "as the respective governments are not implementing it for political reasons".</p><p>"Elderly in Delhi, Bengal won't be able to benefit from Ayushman Bharat as their govts not implementing it for political reasons," he said.</p>