No FTA if EU insists on opening dairy sector: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, the minister also said that 'extraneous' issues like labour and climate change should be discussed at international forums.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:52 IST
India NewsWorld newsPiyush GoyalEuropean UnionFree Trade AgreementsFTA

