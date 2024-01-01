No meeting held to appoint convener of opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sanjay Raut

Asked if JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be the face of the opposition alliance, Raut on Monday told reporters, "No meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc has taken place recently. Even during the last meeting in Delhi, no such proposal came up in the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting." Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has expressed the need to have a 'face of the opposition bloc'.