Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'No mining within one km of national park, wildlife sanctuary': Supreme Court

The bench directed to declare the area comprising of 126 compartments in Saranda forest area as notified in 1968 order, excluding six compartments, as a wildlife sanctuary.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 16:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtminingNational Parkwildlife sanctuary

Follow us on :

Follow Us