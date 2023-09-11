No need for prior approval to prosecute Joint Secretary, above rank officers in corruption cases: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday held that there was no need for the CBI to seek prior sanction for the prosecution of joint secretary and above-rank officers in cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said its 2014 judgement in the case of Subramanian Swamy - which quashed the validity of Section 6 A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act would be applicable from the date of September 11, 2003, when the provision was originally inserted.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari delivered the verdict, further declaring Article 20(1) of the Constitution would have no applicability on the validity of Section 6 A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Justice Nath pronounced the unanimous verdict in the matter.