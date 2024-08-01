No relief for Puja Khedkar as Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to ex-IAS probationer

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and PwD (person with disabilities) quota benefits.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said Delhi Police "must also investigate if anyone from inside the UPSC helped Khedkar".

The judge also widened the probe in the case and directed Delhi Police to investigate if other persons have availed of benefits under OBC and PwD quotas without entitlement.

The UPSC on Wednesday cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.