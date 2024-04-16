No ulterior motive behind linking CGHS IDs to ABHA: Health ministry

'ABHA isn't some sneaky way for the government to track money. In fact, it is not linked to any monetary or fiscal scheme of the government. It is being rolled out across government health programs, such as Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Non- Communicable Disease (NCD), Nikshay, U-win (Universal-immunisation), E-Sanjeevani (teleconsultation), PMJAY, Poshan (Anganwadi), etc,' the ministry said.