Nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu joins BJP; takes RS numbers to 87

New Delhi: Nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has joined the BJP, taking the number of ruling party's strength in Rajya Sabha to 87.

Sandhu had to inform Parliament about whether he chose to join any party within six months of his taking oath as nominated MP.

This deadline was ending on July 31 and Sandhu, Chancellor of the private Chandigarh University, informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that he had joined the BJP on July 22.

He has joined the BJP "before the expiry of six months from the date of taking oath on 31st January, 2024. Therefore, he shall be deemed to belong to BJP, in terms of the Explanation [(b)(ii)] to paragraph 2 (1) of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution", a Rajya Sabha bulletin said late last week.