'Non discriminatory'; SC rejects plea against rules debarring candidates with more than 2 children

The court, in a recent order, declined to consider a plea by ex-serviceman Ramji Lal Jat against the Rajasthan High Court's judgment of October 12, 2022, which held that the subject rule fell within the realm of policy and does not warrant any interference.

Jat, after having been retired from defence services on January 31, 2017, applied for the post of Rajasthan police constable in the Rajasthan Police on May 25, 2018. His candidature was rejected in light of Rule 24(4) of the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, on the ground that since he had more than two children after June 01, 2002, he stood disqualified for public employment under the state, as per the Rajasthan Various Service (Amendment) Rules, 2001.

According to the rules, “no candidate shall be eligible for appointment to the service who has more than two children on or after June 01, 2002.”

The appellant cited the rules with regard to the absorption of ex-servicemen where the condition of not having more than two children has not been specified.

The court, however, said even such a plea does not advance the appellant’s case.

The bench also pointed out it was undisputed that the appellant applied for recruitment to the post of constable in Rajasthan Police and such recruitment was governed by the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, which have specifically been enlisted at Serial No 104 of the Schedule appended to the 2001 Rules.