<p>New Delhi: Leaders from four different parties of the northeast, including Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad Sangma, on Tuesday announced that they would form a single political entity to raise issues of the region.</p><p>Pradyot Manikya of TIPRA Motha, Daniel Langthasa from People's Party, Assam, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon were among the signatories of a joint statement that announced the decision.</p><p>Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement, that governs the state, Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and Asom Gana Parishad, the BJP's junior partner in Assam, are not part of the proposed political entity.</p><p>"We, leaders from different states of the North East, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement, i.e., the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people," the leaders' statement said.</p><p>A committee has been formed to deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity, it said.</p>