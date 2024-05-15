'Not a routine judgment': Amit Shah on SC granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Reacting to the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that this was not a "routine judgment".
"I believe this is not a routine judgment and a lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," ANI quoted Shah as saying.
The apex court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
