Not invited for Ram temple inauguration: Sharad Pawar

Amravati: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he has not been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya next month and targeted the BJP saying it was difficult to understand whether the party was using the issue for political or commercial purposes.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the “Pran Pratistha”, or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.

“Don’t know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We're happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed,” Pawar told reporters here.