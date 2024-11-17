Home
Noted Sarod maestro Aashish Khan dies in US

The 84-year-old musician breathed his last at a hospital in Los Angeles in the US on Thursday, surrounded by family, friends, and students, his brother Alam Khan said in an Instagram post.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:03 IST

Comments
Published 17 November 2024, 02:03 IST
