Nothing should be given for free: Narayana Murthy calls for 'compassionate capitalism' in India

Bengaluru: Software industry icon N R Narayana Murthy on Wednesday said "nothing should be given free," and suggested people availing services and subsidies provided by the Government should be made to contribute back for the betterment of the society.

The Infosys co-founder also said compassionate capitalism is the only solution for a poor country like India to become a prosperous nation.

"When you provide those services, when you provide those subsidies, there must be something in return that they're willing to do. For example, if you say -- I will give you free electricity, then it would have been a very nice thing for the government to have said, but we want to see the percentage attendance in primary schools and middle schools go up by 20 per cent, then only we will give you that," Murthy said.

Speaking at the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, here, the IT industry veteran said that in other words, nothing should be given for free, and that there should be a contribution of the citizens also towards making a better society.

"I am not against free services being provided. I fully understand, as I also came from a poor background once upon a time. But I think we should expect something in return from those people who received those free subsidies to take a slightly bigger responsibility towards making their own future generation, their own children and grandchildren, better in terms of going to school, you know, performing better. That's what I mean," he added.

Murthy was speaking during the 'Fireside Chat' moderated by Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha at the Tech Summit. On whether there is an appropriate level of taxation, he said, in a country like India, where there's a large mass of poor people, the evangelists of capitalism must accept that they have to pay a higher level of taxation, because there are so many public services that the government will have to provide for the poor people/

"In order to create efficient, corruption-free and effective public goods in our country, the taxation will have to be obviously higher than what you see in developed countries. So, I personally would not at all grudge, if I have to pay a higher level of taxation," he said.