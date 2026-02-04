Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NRI in Australia falls victim to digital arrest gang, loses Rs 48 lakh

When the victim dialed the number the receiver informed that the number belonged to Mumbai Crime Branch headquarters and asked him to make a video call.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsAustraliaNRIcyber attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us