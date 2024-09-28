10 held for clash in Odisha's Bhadrak, 'objectionable' social media post; internet suspended

Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak: Nine people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly being involved in a clash between two communities and an attack on police personnel in Odisha's Bhadrak district over an "objectionable" post by a man on social media, police said.

The man, accused of posting on social media the "objectionable" comment that triggered tension among people in the district, was also apprehended, a senior officer said.

The government suspended internet services in Bhadrak for two days after police personnel were pelted with stones during a protest on Friday over the social media post.

“The man responsible for the social media post has been held,” said Bhadrak DSP Anshuman Diwedi, who was among the two police personnel injured in stone pelting.

Nine others were also apprehended for "rioting charges", another officer said.

The DSP said the situation is "under control and the prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Puruna Bazar and Dhamnagar Police Station areas to maintain law and order".

Earlier in the day, the state’s home department, in a notification, said that the internet services would remain suspended in Bhadrak for 48 hours till 2 am on September 30 under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.