<p>Baripada: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five people in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.</p><p>The incident took place on Friday evening, when two persons known to the woman picked her up in a car from the Bangiriposi area on the pretext of discussing a lucrative job, they said.</p><p>She was taken to a place in the Udala police station area, about 80 km from her house in Bangirposi, police said on Saturday, quoting the complaint lodged by the woman.</p><p>Three others later joined them in the car, who took her to a secluded place on a stretch connecting Udala and Balasore town, and allegedly raped her, SDPO (Udala) Hrushikesh Nayak told reporters.</p><p>She was later left alone on the road, according to the police complaint filed by the woman.</p><p>"We have registered a case based on her statement, and an investigation is underway. The police have so far detained two persons and a search is on for three others," Nayak said.</p>