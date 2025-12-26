Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Another minor raped in Odisha’s Bhadrak, victim attempts suicide

The incident came to light amid widespread outrage over the recent rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chandbali area of the same district.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 14:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 14:56 IST
India NewsOdishaSuiciderape

Follow us on :

Follow Us