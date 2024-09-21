ASI starts second round of technical survey of Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar

Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath, who also entered the temple to take part in the survey, said, "The ASI will undertake the survey on September 21, 22 and 23 during which it will be ascertained whether there is any hidden chamber or tunnel inside the Ratna Bhandar. They have brought sophisticated radar for this purpose." The first round of the survey was held on September 18, when a 17-member technical team of ASI led by its Additional Director General Jahnavij Sharma conducted the preliminary inspection of Ratna Bhandar and its laser scanning in the presence of Padhee and Justice Rath.