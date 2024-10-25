Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Bhubaneswar Airport resumes operation

The airport operation was suspended from 5 pm on October 24 in view of cyclone Dana which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika from midnight to early morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 06:32 IST
India NewsOdishaCycloneAirportBhubaneshwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us