Bhubaneswar Airport resumes operation

<p>Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik International Airport here resumed its operation at 8 am this morning as the weather conditions became normal in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhubaneswar">Bhubaneswar</a>, an official said. </p>.<p>The airport operation was suspended from 5 pm on October 24 in view of cyclone Dana which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika from midnight to early morning.</p>.Heavy rains lash parts of south Bengal as severe cyclone 'Dana' batters Odisha coast.<p>Though the airport authority had decided to suspend flight operation till 9 am on Friday, the operation resumed at 8 am as the weather conditions became normal, said Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan. </p>