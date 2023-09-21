BJD candidate Pramila Mallik files nomination for Odisha Speaker’s election

Senior BJD leader and former minister Pramila Mallik filed her nomination for the September 22 Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker election on September 21.
Accompanied by senior ministers and women leaders, Mallik submitted her nomination paper to Odisha Legislative Assembly secretary Dasarathi Satpathy here. The election will be held at 9.30am.
Earlier in the day, the six-time MLA resigned from Naveen Patnaik's cabinet before filing her nomination.
She is all set to get elected to the prestigious post as the ruling BJD enjoys absolute majority in the House. The ruling party has 113 MLAs, BJP (22), Congress (9), CPIM (1) and one Independent. One seat remains vacant following the demise of Surya Narayan Patro.
Sources said the opposition parties may not field any candidate against Mallik as they do not have the required number.
"I am indebted to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for nominating me as the party candidate for the Speaker election. As a Speaker, will try to accommodate all members and ensure a smooth functioning of the Assembly,” Mallik said in her reaction after filing the nomination.
Asked whether she was happy to quit the ministerial position to become Speaker, Mallik, who represents reserved (SC) Binjharpur assembly segment in Jajpur district, said, "I am in fact overwhelmed with the development. I will be the Odisha’s first woman Speaker."
She said her nomination for the Speaker’s post by BJD president itself proves chief minister’s commitment for women empowerment.
"Patnaik had in 2019 elections fielded 30 per cent of women candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Now, he has nominated a woman for the Speaker’s election," Mallik said.
Senior BJD vice-president and MLA Dibi Prasad Mishra said Odisha chief minister has been advocating 33 per cent reservation of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies since long.
He had written to all political parties to field women in 33 per cent of seats even before the passage of the Women Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Mishra said.
Mishra said nomination of Mallik proves Patnaik’s efforts to promote women in politics.
After her election as Speaker on Friday, Mallik will preside over the monsoon session of the Assembly.
"After the all-party meeting tomorrow, I will hold a discussion with all leaders and seek their cooperation for smooth functioning of the House,” she said.