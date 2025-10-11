Menu
BJD's prospective bypoll candidate Jay Dholakia joins BJP in Odisha

He is the son of Rajendra Dholakia, the BJD MLA whose death necessitated the by-election in the seat.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025
Published 11 October 2025, 12:37 IST
