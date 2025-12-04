Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When love becomes medicine

When love becomes medicine

When the world insists on being cruel, may we sit with our parents a little longer. May we listen to their stories, even the ones we’ve heard before.
Aditi Pant
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 00:40 IST
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 00:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us