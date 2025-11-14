Menu
BJP wins Nuapada bypoll in Odisha by over 80,000 votes

The Election Commission is, however, yet to update the results on its website.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 13:26 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 13:26 IST
