<p>Paradip: The body of a Chinese sailor, who went missing after he accidentally fell into the sea from a ship in Odisha's Paradip Port, was fished out on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Zhang Tai, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Tai went missing after he had fallen into the water while setting a ladder at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) on Friday morning, the police said.</p>.<p>A combined team of the Coast Guard, NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), state marine police, scuba divers and CISF launched a search operation, the officer said.</p>.<p>"The body of the Chinese sailor was seen floating on the water on Sunday, and the police fished out the body," said Smruti Ranjan Kar, additional superintendent of police, Paradip.</p>.Chinese sailor feared drowned after falling off ship at Odisha’s Paradip Port.<p>A vessel carrying pig iron had berthed at the terminal last Wednesday.</p>.<p>"After unloading the cargo, the ship was preparing to depart on Friday morning. While untying the ship’s ladder, Tai had fallen into the water," the officer said.</p>.<p>A Bangladeshi sailor had jumped into the sea to rescue him, but could not succeed, he said.</p>.<p>The Bangladeshi national was rescued by the crew while Tai remained missing since Friday, he said.</p>.<p>“We will initiate a process to send the body of the Chinese sailor to his home country with the help of the Ministry of Shipping,” the police officer added.</p>