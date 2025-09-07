Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Body of missing Chinese sailor fished out of sea in Odisha's Paradip

Police said that Tai went missing after he had fallen into the water while setting a ladder at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) on Friday morning.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 18:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 18:22 IST
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us