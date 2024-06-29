Home
Boy killed by crocodile in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 6 lakh compensation for the family members of the deceased.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 14:48 IST
Bhubaneswar: An eight-year boy was killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the boy went to the Mahanadi river at Tikarpada to clean himself after using the toilet. As soon as he entered the river, the crocodile attacked him and dragged him away.

Locals and fire brigade personnel started a search for the boy. Later, his body was fished out from another location on the bank of Mahanadi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 6 lakh compensation for the family members of the deceased, an official statement said.

