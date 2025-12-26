Menu
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to meet BLOs on December 29 during three-day Odisha tour

BLOs have major role to play in the SIR exercise as they will distribute and collect enumeration forms (EF) from electors by undertaking house-to-house visits.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 16:00 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 16:00 IST
