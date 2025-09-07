Class 9 girl allegedly raped inside car after Ganesh immersion in Odisha’s Kandhamal

<p>Phulbani: A class 9 girl student was allegedly raped inside a car by a man in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday.</p><p>According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening after the girl visited her elder sister’s home and later went to Daringbadi market to witness Ganesh Puja immersion procession.</p><p>While returning home, she accepted a lift from a man, who allegedly raped her inside the vehicle, an official said, citing the complaint filed at Daringbadi police station.</p>.11-year-old rape victim gives birth in Bareilly; baby dies.<p>Police have started investigation by recording the girl's statement and conducting her medical examination.</p><p>The accused, a married man, is currently absconding, police added.</p><p>Commenting on the case, Kandhamal SP Harisha B C said, "The matter is under investigation. We will nab the accused soon."</p>