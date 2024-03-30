Congress promises to waive loans of women SHG members if voted to power in Odisha

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, state Mahila Congress President Minakshi Bahinipati said, "If the Congress is voted to power in Odisha, we will waive the bank loans of women members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the party's Nari Nyay Guarantee."

She said financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per year will be provided to one woman each in all poor families under the party's 'Mahalaxmi Guarantee'.