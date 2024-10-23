Cyclone Dana: Odisha civil service exam postponed, Nandankanan Zoo closed

<p>Bhubaneswar: The preliminary test of the Odisha civil service examination, 2023, has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone Dana, which will hit the Odisha coast by October 25.</p><p>According to a notice issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the preliminary examination, which was scheduled to be held on October 27 has been postponed and a fresh date will be notified after seven days.</p><p>The OPSC has advised the candidates to visit its official website for further information.</p>.Odisha deploys 288 rescue teams, evacuates people as Cyclone 'Dana' heads towards coast.<p>Meanwhile, the Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden here will also remain closed for visitors on October 24 and 25 in view of the impending cyclone.</p><p>Earlier, the authorities had closed Similipal Tiger Reserve and Bhitarkanika National Park for tourists from October 23 to 25.</p><p>On the other hand, the state's Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has appealed to people to provide shelters to stray animals, including dogs and oxen, during the cyclone.</p><p>If any stray animal is found injured, one can call helpline number 1962 for assistance, he said. </p>