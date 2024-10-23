Home
Cyclone Dana: Odisha civil service exam postponed, Nandankanan Zoo closed

The Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden here will also remain closed for visitors on October 24 and 25 in view of the impending cyclone.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 12:13 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 12:13 IST
