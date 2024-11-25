Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue to be installed in Odisha's Berhampur

<p>Berhampur: A bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in Odisha's Ganjam district, the BJP said on Sunday.</p>.<p>BJP MLA K Anil Kumar laid the foundation stone for the project at the Ramalingam Park in Berhampur.</p>.<p>The total height of the statue would be 17 feet, with a base of 6.5 feet.</p>.Odisha govt starts preparations for Murmu's 5-day visit to state from December 3.<p>Several BJP leaders, including former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda and Berhampur's Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, attended the function.</p>.<p>Kumar said around Rs 20 lakh would be needed for the statue, and it would be spent from his Local Area Development (LAD) Fund.</p>.<p>"We are targeting to unveil the statue on December 25, the birth anniversary of the former prime minister," he said A local sculptor has been entrusted to make the statue on a war footing, he added. </p>