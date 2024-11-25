Home
india odisha

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue to be installed in Odisha's Berhampur

BJP MLA K Anil Kumar laid the foundation stone for the project at the Ramalingam Park in Berhampur.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 18:39 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 18:39 IST
