Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Man in dhoti caught scaling Puri Jagannath temple

The Azamgarh resident was intercepted by temple police mid-climb and is now being interrogated.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 10:10 IST
India NewsCrimePuri Jagannath templeintrusion

Follow us on :

Follow Us