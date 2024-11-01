Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Marine fishing ban enforced along Odisha coast for Olive Ridley turtle conservation

The fishing ban would remain effective from November 1–May 31 to ensure the safety of marine animals during their breeding and mating season.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:16 IST
India NewsOdishaOlive Ridley Turtles

Follow us on :

Follow Us