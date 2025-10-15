<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/godrej">Godrej</a> Properties Limited (GPL), a property developer, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarjapur-road">Sarjapur Road</a>. </p><p>The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this land, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. </p>.How Godrej Enterprises Group is securing smart factories against rising digital threats.<p>“This acquisition reinforces GPL’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations. Its connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electronic-city">Electronic City</a>, along with good access to high-quality social infrastructure including leading schools, hospitals, retail centers, and leisure avenues has made Sarjapur a preferred choice for discerning homebuyers,” the company said.</p><p>The corridor has consistently demonstrated strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates. </p><p>These indicators reflect not only the area's enduring appeal but also its growth potential within Bengaluru’s dynamic real estate landscape, it said. </p>.Godrej Properties Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 598 crore.<p>In South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, GPL has established a good track record with developments such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards, both of which have experienced high customer uptake and sustained sales velocity. </p><p>Their success reinforces the Sarjapur corridor’s status as a high-demand micro-market and affirms GPL’s consistent ability to craft high-quality residential communities. </p>.Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur.<p>Commenting on the acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: “As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric. The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders.” </p>