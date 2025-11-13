<p>Cuttack (Odisha): At least eight people remained stranded for nearly two hours on a mechanical swing that suddenly malfunctioned while in motion at a height of about 30 feet above the ground at the Bali Jatra here, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when the swing suddenly stopped as the eight visitors to Bali Jatra were on it, they said.</p>.<p>All eight people, including a woman and two children, were later rescued with the help of a hydraulic lift, the police said.</p>.<p>They were utterly panicked for remaining trapped on the swing for over two hours above the ground level, their family members said.</p>.<p>Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and other senior officers monitored the rescue operation.</p>.<p>"All the persons trapped on the swing have been rescued," the DCP said.</p>.<p>Those rescued were later taken to the hospital for medical examination. </p>