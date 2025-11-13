Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha: 8 people trapped on 30-foot-high mechanical swing at Bali Jatra rescued

The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when the swing suddenly stopped as the eight visitors to Bali Jatra were on it, police said.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 06:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 06:09 IST
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us