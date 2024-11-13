Odisha: Co-op society president’s blood-stained body found; murder suspected

<p>Bhadrak (Odisha): The blood-stained body of the president of a cooperative society and former sarpanch of Bandhagain panchayat was found in a paddy field in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>According to a police officer, Chittaranjan Rout's body was found near the Panchapada-Bandhagain village road, within the limits of Bhadrak rural police station. Rout, aged 53, was a resident of Bandhagain village.</p>.<p>Santosh Nayak, a neighbour of the deceased, said Chittaranjan had gone to Panchpada village on Tuesday evening to attend a death anniversary ritual.</p>.<p>"When he didn't return home last night, his brother Manaranjan Rout began searching for him. He eventually found Chittaranjan's body in a paddy field along the roadside," Nayak said.</p>.<p>Upon receiving information, Bhadrak rural police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations suggest that Chittaranjan might have been murdered.</p>.<p>The police officer said there were four injury marks on his body, and both his motorcycle and mobile phone were missing.</p>.<p>Bhadrak DSP Anshuman Diwedi said the body had been sent for postmortem. </p>