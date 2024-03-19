Odisha DGP holds meeting with neighbouring states for free, fair polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi held a virtual meeting with senior police officers of neighbouring states to check illegal transportation of narcotics, money and arms during the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sarangi on Monday said the inter-state cooperation meeting was held with Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Superintendents of police of all boarding districts along with range DIGs and senior officials of intelligence and operation wings attended the meeting, he said.

"The meeting focused on ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also instructed to hold talks with bordering states to intensify patrolling to check illegal transportation of firearms, cash, liquor and other materials along with strengthening anti-Naxal operations," the DGP said.

Odisha Police has already set up border check posts in all border districts since January first week and adequate force has been deployed in the posts. All vehicles are being checked and some seizures have been made, he informed.