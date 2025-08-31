<p>Bhubaneswar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> government has empowered police inspectors and sub-inspectors to handle cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an official notification said.</p><p>Earlier, officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and above could investigate and prosecute such cases, besides making an arrest.</p>.Puri Rath Yatra chariot wheels to be installed in Parliament premises.<p>The notification issued on Saturday said inspectors and SIs may now exercise authority before any special court designated under the Act, within their territorial jurisdiction.</p><p>The decision aims to improve responsiveness and expedite legal action in cases involving atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it said.</p>