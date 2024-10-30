Home
Odisha govt relieves child welfare officer from duty for denying leave to pregnant woman employee

Barsha, who was in her seventh month of pregnancy, alleged that she lost her child in the womb after being denied leave despite experiencing labour pains at her office on October 25.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 12:11 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 12:11 IST
