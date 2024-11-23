Odisha govt starts preparations for Murmu's 5-day visit to state from December 3

<p>Bhubaneswar: With President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/draupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> scheduled to embark on a five-day visit to Odisha from December 3, the state government has started preparations for her visit.</p>.<p>Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday held a high-level meeting with DGP Y B Khurania, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrat Sahu to review the preparations of the visit.</p>.<p>A control room operated by the Home Department will coordinate all activities during the President’s visit, an official release said.</p>.<p>According to the itinerary, Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on December 3 by a special Indian Air Force flight and unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Niladri Vihar here in the evening.</p>.Govt providing free treatment in various hospitals: President lauds strides made in health sector.<p>On December 4 she will visit the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri for darshan and attend the 75th-anniversary celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College.</p>.<p>The President will also witness a naval strength demonstration by the Indian Navy at the Puri Blue Flag beach on December 4.</p>.<p>On December 5 the President will attend the 40th convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar and inaugurate the new judicial court complex later in the day.</p>.<p>On December 6 she will pay homage to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at AG Chhak in Bhubaneswar on his death anniversary and then proceed to Mayurbhanj via Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal.</p>.<p>Upon her arrival in Mayurbhanj, Murmu will interact with students and teachers at Uparbeda Government Higher Secondary School, engage with villagers at her former residence, and flag off a vehicle donated by the SLS Trust Board for the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Rairangpur.</p>.<p>Murmu will also visit the local women's college and perform puja and aarti at the Punyeshwar Mahadev Temple.</p>.<p>On December 7 the President will travel to Bangriposhi to lay the foundation stone for several railway projects and development initiatives, including the Rairangpur Tribal Research Centre and the Sub-Divisional Hospital. After completing her engagements, she will return to New Delhi via Kalaikunda Airport. </p>